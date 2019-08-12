White Pine Capital Upped Primo Water (PRMW) Position; Nucor Has 1.22 Sentiment

White Pine Capital Llc increased Primo Water Corp (PRMW) stake by 33.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 47,100 shares as Primo Water Corp (PRMW)’s stock declined 3.46%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 186,010 shares with $2.88 million value, up from 138,910 last quarter. Primo Water Corp now has $473.87 million valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 244,811 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC

Nucor Corp (NUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 281 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 231 sold and trimmed holdings in Nucor Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 227.36 million shares, down from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nucor Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 204 Increased: 199 New Position: 82.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) stake by 9,020 shares to 26,490 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) stake by 28,550 shares and now owns 117,755 shares. Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $40,346 activity. On Thursday, August 8 Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,000 shares. Battle Emma S. also bought $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was made by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Hass David W. had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 22,600 shares. Awm Inv Co invested in 60,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 632,112 shares. Akre Mngmt Lc holds 2.86M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 291,644 shares. 1492 Management Ltd Liability Com reported 110,383 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 30,180 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Dorsey Wright & Assoc has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 505 shares. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.9% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Grp Inc invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 10,400 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.89% stake. Blair William Il invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington. Northland Capital maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 7. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.

The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 1.29M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34 million for 11.66 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.99 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 6.96 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.