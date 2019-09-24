White Pine Capital Upped Its Stake in Radnet (RDNT) by $319,150; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Valuation Declined While Sectoral Asset Management Has Raised Position

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 116,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 956,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.25 million, up from 839,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.29% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 953,940 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 24,550 shares as the company's stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 74,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 49,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 90,890 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 167,150 shares to 24,160 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,275 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,100 shares to 398,040 shares, valued at $26.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.40 million activity. 5,040 shares valued at $100,447 were bought by RUBINO RICHARD J on Monday, September 9. 26,250 shares valued at $498,953 were bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 403,318 are held by Provident. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.01% or 11,576 shares. Essex Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 52,873 shares. Creative Planning holds 30,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 19,702 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 121,465 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.36M shares. Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 50,278 were reported by Raymond James & Associate. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 57,682 are owned by Utd Services Automobile Association. Apis Capital Lc invested in 0.88% or 20,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,393 shares. Moreover, American Century Incorporated has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).