White Pine Capital Upped By $399,600 Its Exfo (EXFO) Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Sterling Construction (SO) Stake By $760,608

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Sterling Construction (SO) stake by 21.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 63,384 shares as Sterling Construction (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 226,182 shares with $2.83 million value, down from 289,566 last quarter. Sterling Construction now has $60.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 901,622 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B

White Pine Capital Llc increased Exfo Inc (EXFO) stake by 41.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 133,200 shares as Exfo Inc (EXFO)’s stock declined 18.95%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 454,815 shares with $1.67M value, up from 321,615 last quarter. Exfo Inc now has $206.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.032 during the last trading session, reaching $3.618. About 792 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO

Among 2 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -1.28% below currents $57.74 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Lc reported 64,594 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc invested in 0% or 8,430 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs accumulated 52,273 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Reaves W H & Company Inc has invested 2.41% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 83,537 were reported by Eagle Asset. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 54,375 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amica Mutual Ins reported 22,755 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Ltd Co has 5,300 shares. Commerce Savings Bank accumulated 91,253 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 4.76M shares. South State invested in 25,024 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 5,870 shares. Sky Inv Gru Limited accumulated 1.43% or 75,282 shares. Town & Country Commercial Bank & Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com stated it has 5,461 shares.