White Pine Capital Upped Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Position; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted Its Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Position

White Pine Capital Llc increased Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) stake by 94.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 10,375 shares as Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)’s stock rose 7.37%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 21,365 shares with $735,000 value, up from 10,990 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies now has $321.98 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 10,488 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) stake by 15.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 164,853 shares as Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC)’s stock declined 0.93%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 1.24M shares with $22.25M value, up from 1.08M last quarter. Golub Capital Bdc Inc now has $1.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 50,530 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 1,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 2,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company reported 21,365 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 3,504 shares. Prelude Ltd Llc invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). California Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Punch & Associates Invest reported 0.33% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Van Den Berg Mgmt I reported 0.07% stake. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 8,583 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 68,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 120,222 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Increased An Energizing 217% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allied Motion Technologies declares $0.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity. The insider Winter Michael R bought 1,400 shares worth $49,490.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 106,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.11% or 14,885 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 726,894 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 25,282 shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 77,633 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il reported 29,133 shares stake. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 308,098 shares. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Fmr Lc invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Management stated it has 140 shares. Cap Management Associates reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Benjamin F Edwards Comm holds 1,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 113,202 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc invested in 28,864 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,894 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Spdr(R) Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) stake by 12,786 shares to 145,983 valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 85,275 shares and now owns 6,652 shares. Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golub Capital BDC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Pops And Drops – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.