White Pine Capital Trimmed Position in Gentherm (THRM) as Valuation Declined; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Upped Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $47.74 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 21,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 153,281 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 68.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 7.66M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters; 22/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO Wants to Double Asset Manager to $1 Trillion; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT TELLS INVESTORS IN LONDON THEY ARE WELL POSITIONED AS CHINA OPENS UP ITS ECONOMY FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AS IT WILL BE WITHIN 10/12 LIMIT PERMITTED BY CORPORATIONS ACT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS LONG RUSSIA-47, UKRAINE-26 BONDS; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. THRM’s profit will be $15.83 million for 21.35 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,770 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 401,745 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 368,495 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt stated it has 41,469 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Factory Mutual Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.06% or 75,924 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth holds 0.13% or 10,102 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 0.26% or 15,720 shares. Natixis accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 62,057 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.24% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 269,751 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 149,188 shares to 412,634 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 49,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,905 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp New.