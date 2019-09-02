White Pine Capital Trimmed Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Upped Its Macys (M) Stake

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,805 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 36,527 shares with $5.11M value, down from 40,332 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $339.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased Macys Inc (M) stake by 53.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp acquired 207,716 shares as Macys Inc (M)'s stock declined 2.74%. The Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 595,216 shares with $14.30 million value, up from 387,500 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $4.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.17 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability owns 43,025 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,163 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagleclaw Capital Managment reported 0.91% stake. 15,899 were reported by Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability holds 69,578 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 121,685 shares. At Fincl Bank owns 13,150 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 3.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Us State Bank De reported 3.68M shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 17,886 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 41,016 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 50,959 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 44,477 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 22, 2019

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

