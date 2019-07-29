White Pine Capital Trimmed Its Position in Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) by $571,000; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Richmond Hill Investment Company Trimmed Its Position by $2.26 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 28,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,755 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 146,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 59,903 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 6.48 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 164,188 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 2.52 million shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 11.59 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Duncker Streett Inc reported 138,099 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cushing Asset Management Lp stated it has 10.36 million shares or 7.03% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 2.20 million shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 2,153 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated reported 1,596 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tarbox Family Office has 363 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Co owns 35,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.66 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 28.22 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 84,575 shares to 401,250 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. BUCHEL KEVIN S sold $97,500 worth of stock.