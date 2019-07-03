White Pine Capital Stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) Trimmed as Stock Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Sound Shore Management Has Cut Its Stake

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 569,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.32 million, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.6. About 3.88M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 06/03/2018 – Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, outlook disappoints; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Generated $5.2 Billion in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 20/03/2018 – WALMART’S MARC LORE SAYS WILL STICK WITH RETAILER FOR 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 29/05/2018 – WALMART COMBINES REAL ESTATE AND CENTRAL OPERATIONS IN ONE ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 35,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 174,367 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – LGI Homes Commences Operations in Oklahoma City; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Rev $279M; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 03/05/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2018 Home Closings

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 100,171 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $168.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.06 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,815 shares, and has risen its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

