White Pine Capital Raised Its Position in General Elec Co Com (GE) by $528,786; Mengis Capital Management Raised Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $496,620 as Stock Price Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $9.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.3. About 667,533 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.62B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 14.56 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Invest Management Ltd Com holds 442 shares. Moreover, Bangor Retail Bank has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Invest has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 153 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 18,433 shares. Shine Advisory Inc stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 18,461 shares or 14.85% of all its holdings. First Utd Bancshares Tru invested in 0.18% or 160 shares. The New York-based Cibc Mkts Corp has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,971 are owned by Echo Street Capital Lc. 16,819 are held by Dock Street Asset Mngmt. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,434 shares. Barton Investment Mngmt holds 13.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 46,416 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,936 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares to 156,600 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc reported 90,983 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 5,010 shares. Greatmark Inv Partners reported 0.14% stake. 13,746 were accumulated by Gagnon Ltd Llc. Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated owns 35,904 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bouchey Fincl Group Inc invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc holds 0.21% or 234,006 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 697,420 shares. Aull And Monroe Mgmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 79,474 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1,090 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 129,585 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability holds 12,604 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 875 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 0% or 2,045 shares. 78,600 are owned by Howard Mgmt.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.