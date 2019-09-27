White Pine Capital Raised Holding in Neophotonics (NPTN); Birch Hill Investment Advisors Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 487,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.24 million, down from 496,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 20.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 386,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 302,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,029 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century holds 0% or 536,176 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The accumulated 0% or 26,723 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability reported 17,200 shares. Glenmede Na holds 24,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 58,392 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 339,918 shares. 140,000 were accumulated by Herald Inv Management Ltd. Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 438,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 95,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gp Plc invested in 0% or 5,671 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 245,369 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) by 9,890 shares to 18,558 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reading Intl Cl A (NASDAQ:RDI) by 51,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,260 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,904 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $34.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.