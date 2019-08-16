White Pine Capital Position In Primo Water (PRMW) Was Has Raised; Peconic Partners Has Increased Position in Tableau Software (DATA) as Share Value Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 186,010 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 138,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 217,319 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44 million shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.08% or 98,000 shares. California-based Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.17% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp accumulated 0% or 285 shares. Hollencrest Management has 155,160 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 0% or 299 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.16% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Capital International Ca has invested 0.3% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ci Invests owns 0.26% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 370,553 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 46,824 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation owns 6,236 shares. 69,192 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Aqr Mngmt Ltd owns 18,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.43M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0.01% or 16,339 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs reported 1.17 million shares stake. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 51,960 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 1.76M were reported by Vanguard Grp. 17,754 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Martingale Asset Lp owns 90,911 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 432,918 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc owns 70,916 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 52,455 shares. Portolan Cap Management Ltd Com reported 438,167 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $45,336 activity. $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Battle Emma S. on Thursday, August 8. Hass David W. also bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. 1,000 shares valued at $11,500 were bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21,380 shares to 6,480 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,755 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

