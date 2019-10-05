White Pine Capital Position in Calavo Growers (CVGW) Lowered by $331,680 as Stock Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Increased Its Stake

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 12,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 98,848 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 13,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 316,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.37 million, up from 303,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.26% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 101,630 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 86 shares. 46,895 are held by Invesco. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.04% or 3,629 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Blackrock invested in 2.43M shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com reported 40,537 shares stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 379 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Ca invested in 134,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,072 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN) by 63,310 shares to 225,285 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Lc accumulated 0.21% or 18,400 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 9,522 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 143,411 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc holds 4.74% or 72,802 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 100,503 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Woodstock stated it has 72,163 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 3,860 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 574,134 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Arrow owns 6,350 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 433,159 shares. Altfest L J holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,345 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc owns 22,928 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 55,900 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 24,515 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 369,916 shares to 506,315 shares, valued at $88.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 59,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

