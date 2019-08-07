White Pine Capital Lowered Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $301,040 as Stock Price Declined; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Price Declined, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Cut by $961,350 Its Holding

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 37,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 10.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 33,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 31,086 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 64,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 10.44 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 785 shares. Cornerstone owns 905 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2.92M shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Telemark Asset Lc reported 200,000 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 223,620 shares. 20,852 were reported by Bokf Na. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co owns 2,013 shares. 5,656 were reported by First Manhattan. Harris Associates Limited Partnership has 0.73% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 13.50M shares. Insight 2811 Inc has 0.19% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 8,433 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd owns 9,612 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Research & Mngmt stated it has 1,000 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 0.6% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares to 130,287 shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $335.01 million for 13.04 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 865,684 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. West Coast Fincl Lc owns 78,515 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 403,841 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sol Capital Mgmt Company reported 11,995 shares. Hilton Capital Management Lc has 1.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stifel accumulated 3.16 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Cahill Advsr Inc accumulated 11,084 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 62,100 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 358,937 shares. 57,813 were reported by Iowa Retail Bank. Keating Invest Counselors Inc has 1.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deprince Race And Zollo has 475,476 shares. Moreover, Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Lc has 1.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).