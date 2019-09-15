White Pine Capital Lowered Pixelworks (PXLW) Stake by $334,300; Bank Of Montreal Cut Its Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $12.57 Million as Share Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 347,717 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 23/05/2018 – AirTV Incorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 306,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 326,565 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63M, down from 633,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 2.60M shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 20/04/2018 – HSBC CEO Says Overhaul Strategy ‘Is Working’; 29/05/2018 – 67PE: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 04/04/2018 – A2Z INFRA ENGINEERING LTD A2ZI.NS SAYS CO, HSBC BANK SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 4; 02/04/2018 – HSBC estimates in the long run, the new tax reforms could add about 40 basis-points to India’s economic growth; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S SABB – BOARDS OF SABB AND ALAWWAL BANK HAVE REACHED A PRELIMINARY, NON-BINDING AGREEMENT ON THE SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO; 16/04/2018 – ASOS PLC ASOS.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/03/2018 – HSBC has agreed to pay $100 million to end private U.S. litigation accusing it of conspiring to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms The Long-term Senior Debt And Deposit Ratings Of Hsbc Bank Plc, Concluding Review. Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) -Sibanye Gold Ltd

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.62B for 8.51 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,468 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider MOORE STEVEN L bought $7,803.

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

