White Pine Capital Lowered Its Lgi Homes (LGIH) Position by $541,200 as Stock Price Rose; Biglari Capital Stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) Cut by $2.34 Million as Stock Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 26,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 35,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 135,467 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 08/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening at PrairieStar near Loveland; 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 11/04/2018 – LGI Homes Commences Operations in Oklahoma City; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $154.52. About 1,805 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC)

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares to 54,287 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI).

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LGI Homes Enters Oversold Territory (LGIH) – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LGI Homes -4.6% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes Expands Oklahoma Operations with the Opening of Two New Communities – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2018 Home Closings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes Announces Opening of New Community in West Sacramento – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 654,824 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 26,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 173,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.87% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 16,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 68,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc owns 45,788 shares. Prescott Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.5% stake. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scout Invests Inc invested in 63,937 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Com reported 1.43M shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 13% Return On Equity, Is Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Safeguard Scientifics’ Partner Company Transactis Acquired by Mastercard – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.