White Pine Capital Lowered Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holding; Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired 5,220 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 105,392 shares with $8.49M value, up from 100,172 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $33.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.68M shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor)

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) stake by 32.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)’s stock rose 29.35%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 21,610 shares with $835,000 value, down from 32,055 last quarter. Cardiovascular Systems Inc now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 165,150 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 07/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the 15th International Symposium on Cardiovascular Regeneration and Repair; 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and lnterventions; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Reports Higher Overall Sales And Earnings But Vehicle Segment Declines – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 70,950 shares to 95,000 valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 17,179 shares and now owns 39,815 shares. Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 16,034 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nwq Mgmt Ltd accumulated 124,549 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 180,440 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,765 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,612 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 9,064 were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Carret Asset Management Lc holds 0.55% or 41,910 shares. Old Natl Bank In stated it has 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Td Asset Management invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 608,595 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 79,959 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.12% or 129,816 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Research has 0.24% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 152,000 shares.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSII) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 128% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 24,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 432,035 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 138,449 shares. 33,363 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. First Tru Lp invested in 0% or 62,633 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Renaissance Techs Lc has 1.13M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 23,644 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 22,216 shares. Sei Investments Comm owns 7,892 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 29,756 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 21,219 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 619 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 247 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39 million for 278.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.