White Pine Capital Increases Stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI); Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $3.50 Million as Share Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) by 177.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 927,325 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 37.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MACOM to Drive Cloud Data Centers and 5G Optical Connectivity with L-PIC™-Enabled Solutions for CWDM4; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS- AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO AMENDMENT, ALL $160.0 MLN OF BORROWING AVAILABILITY REMAINED UNDRAWN AS OF MAY 9; 05/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Family of 12G-SDI Reclockers for Broadcast Video Applications; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 02/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 811,065 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Lp invested 0.25% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein LP holds 2.09 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 1.82 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Management invested in 107,132 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Augustine Asset Inc reported 23,062 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 51,701 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ing Groep Nv reported 1.75 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 22,223 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 320,184 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 631 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 11,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 2.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 13,500 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $86.53 million for 20.56 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares to 33,580 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,745 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

