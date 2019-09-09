White Pine Capital Increases Position in General Elec Co Com (GE); T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Holder Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.81 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 400,902 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – WILL NOT BE RENEWING ITS OFFICE LEASE IN TAMPA, FLORIDA AND PLANS TO CLOSE ITS TAMPA OPERATIONS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE; 08/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price and Symphony Partner to Define Compliant Audio, Video and Screen-Sharing Features for Financial Firms; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Infinity Property; 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 7.1% Position in HTG Molecular; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70/SHARE PAYABLE JUNE 29; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 29.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.71% or 72,162 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 31,412 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Chemical Bank has invested 0.1% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). 36,111 were reported by Jensen Investment Mgmt. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.02% or 5,007 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan holds 0.47% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 62,985 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 158,913 shares. Kistler owns 150 shares. Andra Ap owns 54,300 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 27,032 shares. 2,201 were accumulated by Cap Intll Ca. Cibc Mkts accumulated 43,687 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Mycio Wealth Prns Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares to 21,448 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $448.51 million for 14.73 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 45,650 shares. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amica Retiree owns 23,621 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability has 31,100 shares. Wade G W & has 79,433 shares. Burt Wealth invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Yhb Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 0.34% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). City reported 4,949 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com invested in 102,324 shares. Proshare Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1.09 million shares. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 29.09M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,365 shares. Ima Wealth holds 10,626 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares to 27,430 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,580 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).