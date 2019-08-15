White Pine Capital Increased Position in Exfo (EXFO) as Shares Declined; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Price Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Cut Holding by $12.16 Million

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Exfo Inc (EXFO) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 133,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.95% . The institutional investor held 454,815 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 321,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exfo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 4,623 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 768,211 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

