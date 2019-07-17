White Pine Capital Increased Its General Elec Co Com (GE) Stake by $528,786; Cdw (CDW) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.82 Million as Valuation Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 29,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 665,620 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.50M, down from 695,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.14. About 302,739 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 20.37M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares to 156,600 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,430 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Mngmt Pro accumulated 0.03% or 7,325 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fairfax Finance Can reported 1.39M shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York accumulated 0.01% or 25,308 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communication Limited Com has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alpine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.2% or 195,503 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv Management Company owns 92,178 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs holds 0.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 3.17M shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Co reported 2,237 shares stake. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hemenway Tru Limited has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,850 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 60,669 shares. Chatham Cap Group has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930. $1.38M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. Richards Thomas E had sold 16,216 shares worth $1.49 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 293 shares. Korea-based National Pension Ser has invested 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 69,000 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 10,720 shares. Southeast Asset owns 25,130 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 2,164 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 342 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd has 7,750 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 116,349 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Interest has 3,422 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 26,831 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 10,560 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 103,407 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0.04% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 458,379 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,720 shares to 40,545 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).