White Pine Capital Increased By $1.06 Million Its General Mills (GIS) Stake; Weitz Investment Management Decreased Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 5.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 222,655 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 3.87 million shares with $93.78M value, down from 4.10 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.25 million shares traded or 49.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

White Pine Capital Llc increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 299.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 20,855 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 27,820 shares with $1.44M value, up from 6,965 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $33.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.34 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Axalta Coating Sys Ltd stake by 23,900 shares to 840,575 valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Black Knight Inc stake by 48,800 shares and now owns 750,900 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was raised too.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -4.27% below currents $55.02 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.