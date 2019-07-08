White Pine Capital Holding in Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Has Cut by $315,330 as Valuation Were Volatile; Caxton Cut Cm Fin (CMFN) Position by $1.20 Million as Market Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 13,412 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 15.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q-End Net Asset Value $12.55/Share; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show; 26/04/2018 – TF1 TFFP.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 03/04/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR WILL MAKE BUYOUT OFFER TO MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, REQUEST DELIST COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 19,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,214 are owned by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co. Guggenheim Llc owns 24,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,118 shares. Stifel Financial owns 20,181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 13,335 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 2,250 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 14,556 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 36,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 120,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. White Pine Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,430 shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 82,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 16,815 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. 2,800 shares were sold by Kivlehan Jim, worth $67,200 on Wednesday, February 13. Perry Ronald K also sold $313,268 worth of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) on Tuesday, February 12.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares to 54,287 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.51 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.