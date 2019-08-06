White Pine Capital Holding in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Has Increased as Market Value Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Boosted Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Market Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 21,365 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 10,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 64,026 shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 98.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 53,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 107,663 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 54,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76 million shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Llc invested in 124,184 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 268,452 are held by River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 6,754 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Excalibur Mgmt Corporation reported 6.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,902 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 68,191 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Intrust Bankshares Na has 0.72% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 66,819 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 7.26M shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 85,455 shares. 10 holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 347,552 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 331,688 shares. Broderick Brian C invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 1.04M shares to 801,654 shares, valued at $24.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Announces Pfizer’s (PFE) Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Rivipansel in SCD Did Not Meet Endpoints (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares to 27,430 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,755 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 15,306 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 5,992 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 7,795 shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.13% or 15,047 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.02% or 4,400 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 482 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 460,229 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,365 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 52,482 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 68,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc owns 33,649 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 10,939 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 497,437 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.