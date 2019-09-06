White Pine Capital Has Upped Stake in General Elec Co Com (GE); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Holder Cypress Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 6.84M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 31.06M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE AND FITTRACE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO OFFER BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS AND FITNESS MARKETS; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes holds 0.26% or 51,600 shares in its portfolio. Maple Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 12,773 shares. Private Trust Co Na has invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gamble Jones Counsel owns 52,787 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors invested in 442,965 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,563 shares. 1.53 million were accumulated by Fifth Third Financial Bank. First Washington Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sabal Tru holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 43,036 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited accumulated 0.11% or 156,881 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 382,772 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 15.01 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Portland Global Advisors Limited Company reported 51,427 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ballentine Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 85,001 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares to 156,600 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,745 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,410 shares to 46,489 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,578 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).