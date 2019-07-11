White Pine Capital Has Upped Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Position; Shorts at PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (PVLTF) Lowered By 0.63%

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:PVLTF) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. PVLTF’s SI was 9.19M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 9.25M shares previously. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc increased Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) stake by 94.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 10,375 shares as Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)’s stock declined 15.72%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 21,365 shares with $735,000 value, up from 10,990 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies now has $347.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 43,737 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C

Panda Green Energy Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, operation, and management of solar power plants in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned 31 solar power plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,291.4 MW in 13 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the design and installation of solar power systems; and research and development of solar power products and solar technology.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity. Winter Michael R bought $49,490 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 497,437 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Company accumulated 33,649 shares. Walthausen Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.16% or 260,417 shares. G2 Prtn Ltd Company has invested 4.37% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ranger Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 125,027 shares. Timpani Cap Mgmt holds 0.3% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 18,117 shares. 5,874 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. 68,243 are owned by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co reported 31,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,482 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 120,222 shares. American Intll Group Inc Incorporated has 4,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 2 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 302,700 shares stake.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) stake by 9,020 shares to 26,490 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 41,635 shares and now owns 63,745 shares. Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.