White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) Stake by $571,000; Shikiar Asset Management Lowered Holding in Vicor (VICR) as Stock Price Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 92,944 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 28,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 117,755 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 146,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 79,793 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64M for 54.79 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 29,490 shares to 34,090 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 15,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vicor Corp (VICR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vicor Corporation (VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advsr Lp holds 9,569 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 13,406 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 24,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Lc stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 212,670 shares or 1.32% of the stock. 236,194 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Geode Cap Limited Liability reported 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Prudential Financial reported 27,006 shares. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Principal Fincl Gru reported 0% stake. Highbridge Cap Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 184,371 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,855 shares to 27,820 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 84,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 34,270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 1,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wasatch Advsrs reported 0.12% stake. Raymond James Financial Advisors owns 14,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 187 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 961,519 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 11,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,800 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Perritt Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 33,500 shares.