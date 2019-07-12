White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by $2.58 Million; Assetmark Position in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.08 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 39.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 41,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,745 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 105,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.47. About 471,920 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $493.81M for 36.55 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Intl by 57,318 shares to 66,812 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp Com (NYSE:FAF) by 15,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com (NYSE:LVS).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was sold by Black Maria. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Ayala John sold $418,155.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 7,120 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Company holds 230,852 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 47,044 shares in its portfolio. 43,500 are owned by Barometer Management. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,696 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,331 shares. Beaumont Prtn Lc accumulated 0.06% or 3,414 shares. Mairs & Power Incorporated owns 5,052 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 10,766 shares. Motco holds 3,134 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.17% or 38,487 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww reported 114,194 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 37,994 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv invested in 1.09% or 28,087 shares. Acg Wealth reported 11,775 shares stake.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares to 125,290 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 16,141 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 10,141 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 60,831 shares. 137 are held by Walleye Trading Lc. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 101,355 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% stake. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 289,857 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 0.03% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 48,584 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 25,364 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).