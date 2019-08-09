White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Gentherm (THRM) Stake by $769,680; Market Valuation Declined; Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding Held by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 516.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 8.86 million shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc analyzed 21,380 shares as the company's stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 155,241 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares to 125,290 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

