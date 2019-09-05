White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Harmonic (HLIT) Holding as Stock Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Upped Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 30,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 26,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $205.93. About 517,712 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 156,600 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 272,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 337,646 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HLIT’s profit will be $16.13 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -357.14% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 161,942 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,063 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Citigroup invested in 0% or 55,703 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 440,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Css Ltd Com Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 32,327 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Intel stated it has 0.08% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Ameritas Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 290,357 shares. 2,540 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc accumulated 3,125 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Tru Co accumulated 500 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc reported 15,001 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 22,544 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.29% or 323,974 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 992,563 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorp Division invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Grace White New York has 6,400 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Division invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 170,699 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.04% or 35,109 shares. Natixis Lp invested in 253,374 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company owns 27,855 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 735 shares to 3 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,875 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

