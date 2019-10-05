White Pine Capital Has Trimmed By $440,285 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Esco Technologies (ESE) Has 1.45 Sentiment

White Pine Capital Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 1.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 2,545 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 157,538 shares with $27.31M value, down from 160,083 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 81 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 56 sold and decreased stock positions in Esco Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 24.04 million shares, up from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Esco Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 46 Increased: 57 New Position: 24.

The stock increased 2.41% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 65,897 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) has risen 36.98% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 93,196 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Gam Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has shown improved earnings growth in recent times according to financial analysis.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 24.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.04% above currents $155.82 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report.