White Pine Capital Has Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) as Market Valuation Declined; As Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Increased Its Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 337,203 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 37,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares to 282,026 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,547 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.