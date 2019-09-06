White Pine Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) by $396,910; Cabot (CBT) Valuation Declined While Cabot-Wellington Trimmed Its Stake by $5.05 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 89,982 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Incessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees FY18 Rev $215.4M-$216.9M; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 07/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Early Detection of Cardiovascular Disease (VIBE); 25/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities & Challenges, With Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022 by Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiovascular & Other Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Outcome of Cancer Patients: The “GMEDICO Cohort” (GMEDICO); 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 142,642 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares to 94,186 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.