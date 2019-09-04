White Pine Capital Has Lifted Stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by $528,786 as Stock Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Callahan Advisors Upped Position by $663,075

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 67.61 million shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 23/05/2018 – German solar battery maker sonnen secures Shell cash to expand; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.76M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700.