White Pine Capital Has Lifted Position in General Mills (GIS) by $1.06 Million; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $860,825

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 3.52M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares to 63,745 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,580 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 478,061 shares. 383,213 were accumulated by Td Asset Incorporated. Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 89,258 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 6,798 are owned by Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.64% or 185,472 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Company invested 0.53% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cadence Limited Com holds 0.11% or 24,561 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Pacific Inv Mngmt Company has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 48,020 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 10,368 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,840 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 23,840 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 7,825 shares. Everence holds 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 14,157 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 867,796 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 28,168 shares. 82,546 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 14,841 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 218 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 348,152 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0.03% or 12.00M shares. Fiduciary Co accumulated 31,087 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 12,137 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.65 million shares.