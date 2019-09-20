White Pine Capital Has Lifted Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) as Share Value Rose

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 386,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 302,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 871,362 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 1.36M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,758 shares to 5,315 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,538 shares, and cut its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (NASDAQ:RDI).

