White Pine Capital Has Lifted Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake by $337,560; Stock Declined; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Element Capital Management Has Increased Stake

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 386,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 302,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 401,110 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 138.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 26,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 46,094 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, up from 19,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 167,150 shares to 24,160 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,558 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 292,712 shares to 339,119 shares, valued at $29.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 50,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,623 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).