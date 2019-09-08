White Pine Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Primo Water (PRMW) by $706,500; Menta Capital Has Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Position by $480,402 as Stock Rose

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 152.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 4,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 6,806 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.21 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 186,010 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 138,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 164,208 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru reported 4,274 shares. Fort LP reported 6,441 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California-based Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.26% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 23,212 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Boston Prns holds 0.74% or 4.76 million shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 46,000 shares. Cap City Trust Fl has invested 0.32% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 401,643 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 0.08% or 2.35M shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 347,244 shares. Spectrum Mngmt owns 121 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 34,369 shares to 24,240 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp by 65,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,127 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Wednesday, August 21. 409 shares were bought by Battle Emma S., worth $4,990 on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was made by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,500 was made by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares to 63,745 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).