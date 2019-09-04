White Pine Capital Has Lifted Infusystem Holdings (INFU) Stake By $422,875; Last Week Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covenant Transportation Group has $25 highest and $23 lowest target. $24’s average target is 67.71% above currents $14.31 stock price. Covenant Transportation Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. See Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co.

19/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

White Pine Capital Llc increased Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) stake by 26.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 84,575 shares as Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU)’s stock rose 2.78%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 401,250 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 316,675 last quarter. Infusystem Holdings Inc now has $99.91 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 5,587 shares traded. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) has risen 40.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 25/04/2018 – MORRIS STILL PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE W/INFU; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – BELIEVE THAT SECURITIES OF INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC ARE SIGNIFICANTLY “UNDERVALUED” AND REPRESENT AN “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT”; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM NAMES GREG SCHULTE CFO; 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Rev $18.9M; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS NOTIFIED INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS THAT THEY WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS POSSIBILITY OF NEGOTIATING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH INFUSYSTEM TO ACQUIRE INFUSYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – SEEK TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING STRATEGIC,OPERATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES; 24/04/2018 – InfuSystems 1Q EPS 1c; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – INTEND TO COMMUNICATE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS ABOUT MATTERS, INCLUDING, SALE OF INFUSYSTEM OR CERTAIN OF ITS BUSINESSES OR ASSETS; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS REPORTS 4.7 PCT STAKE IN INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDER MORRIS INTERESTED IN TALKS ON DEAL TO BUY CO

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 24,654 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc. Bond Offering; 13/03/2018 – Covenant Capital Group Announces February 2018 Apartment Property Sales; 08/03/2018 – SoftBank Bond Covenant Change Plan May Be Step to Ensure IPO; 08/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP – LIKELY THAT CO IN BREACH OF LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT AND FIXED COVER CHARGE RATIO COVENANT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 29 JUNE 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ashtabula County Property Receives Covenant Not to Sue Under Ohio EPA’s Voluntary Action Program; 15/05/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING – AGREED PERMANENT SOLUTION TO FINANCIAL COVENANT BREACHES ARISING FROM LOSSES EARLIER ANNOUNCED FOR BUILDING & INTERIORS BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves Marginally In March; 19/03/2018 – Accrol Expects Breach of Covenant, Mulls Divestitures; 01/05/2018 – MERCER GROUP HAS INFORMED BANKER IT MAY BREACH COVENANT

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity. Shares for $75,000 were bought by BOSWORTH ROBERT E on Friday, May 31.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $264.14 million. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. It has a 6.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring.

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVTI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Freight Brokers: FEMA Pre-Positioning For Hurricane Dorian Has Begun – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ted Alling, Partner Of Dynamo Ventures, On Chattanooga’s Startup Culture – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 179,429 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 11,137 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Horrell reported 31,167 shares. American Century has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). 75,972 are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. 29,870 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 67,233 shares. 2,749 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 212,372 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 57,350 shares. Prelude Management Lc has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 643,369 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $563,358 activity. Sansone Christopher R. also bought $109,033 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) shares. Another trade for 11,224 shares valued at $49,065 was made by Shuda Scott on Tuesday, March 19. Another trade for 16,650 shares valued at $78,926 was bought by AWM Investment Company – Inc.. 3,900 shares were bought by Dilorio Richard, worth $16,458.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold INFU shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 121 shares. Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.13M shares. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 159 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 53 shares. Awm Investment Communication holds 1.68% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 1.70M shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 19,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 68,464 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 831 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 41,077 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 46,642 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 5,166 shares stake. White Pine Capital Lc owns 401,250 shares. Community Comml Bank Na owns 0.01% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 12,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 554,376 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) stake by 13,710 shares to 27,430 valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) stake by 116,295 shares and now owns 156,600 shares. Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was reduced too.

More notable recent InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU) CEO Richard DiIorio on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stereotaxis – Acquisition Of Robotic Vascular Peer Underscores Substantial Upside Potential, Private Placement Another Positive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) CEO Rich Dilorio on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Infusystem Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “22NW Fund Makes All Cash $2.00 Offer for InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 19, 2017.