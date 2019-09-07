White Pine Capital Has Increased Its Position in Infusystem Holdings (INFU) by $422,875; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding in Visa (V) by $15.60 Million as Shares Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 401,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 316,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Infusystem Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 21,309 shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) has risen 40.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – BELIEVE THAT SECURITIES OF INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC ARE SIGNIFICANTLY “UNDERVALUED” AND REPRESENT AN “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT”; 22/04/2018 – DJ InfuSystem Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFU); 21/03/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS HOLDER MESON CAPITAL TO SEEK TALKS; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – INTEND TO COMMUNICATE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS ABOUT MATTERS, INCLUDING, SALE OF INFUSYSTEM OR CERTAIN OF ITS BUSINESSES OR ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – RECORDED A “NON-CASH EXPENSE” OF $11.4 MLN IN QTR DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – SEEK TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING STRATEGIC,OPERATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM NAMES GREG SCHULTE CFO; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM – WILL NOMINATE TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM COO JAN SKONIECZNY TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold INFU shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 39,900 shares. Geode Cap Lc accumulated 46,642 shares. Finemark Bancorp And Trust has 225,396 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company owns 25,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al stated it has 84,998 shares. Community Bancshares Na invested in 0.01% or 12,000 shares. Weber Alan W invested in 58,400 shares. Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.08% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). 53 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 121 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 23,800 shares. Awm has 1.70M shares. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% stake.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $546,900 activity. Shares for $49,065 were bought by Shuda Scott. Shares for $78,926 were bought by AWM Investment Company – Inc. on Friday, August 9. $16,458 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was bought by Dilorio Richard.

More notable recent InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Announces Amendment to Existing Credit Facility with JPMorgan Chase in Anticipation of Potential Growth Opportunities – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InfuSystem to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. For: Aug 29 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InfuSystem to Present at the LD Micro Invitational on June 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares to 33,580 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 2.13% stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 197,495 shares. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 80,648 are held by Kdi Limited Liability. 1.26M are owned by Two Creeks Cap Limited Partnership. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd reported 27,196 shares. 43,895 were accumulated by Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company. 2,625 are owned by Asset Strategies Inc. 1St Source Savings Bank stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ci holds 1.36% or 1.55 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak stated it has 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartford Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coldstream has 0.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $57.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Visa Expands its Footprint in Fashion – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.