White Pine Capital Has Increased Its Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Arcadia Investment Management Lowered Stake by $458,000

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) by 177.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 55,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 624,587 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 12/03/2018 – MACOM to Drive Cloud Data Centers and 5G Optical Connectivity with L-PIC™-Enabled Solutions for CWDM4; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MLN OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Family of 12G-SDI Reclockers for Broadcast Video Applications; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Loss/Shr 50c; 23/05/2018 – MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at IMS 2018; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trade tensions weigh down MACOM guidance; MTSI -16% – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MACOM -3.9% on Goldman cut for “hurdles” – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) While The Price Tanked 53% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Deloitte Lists MKS Instruments (MKSI) in Technology Fast 500 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.33 million activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares to 26,490 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,480 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 900,063 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 61,868 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 551,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Company owns 599,680 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) or 21,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Parametric Lc accumulated 283,529 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) or 20,000 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 17,222 shares. Spark Invest Management reported 66,600 shares. Eagle Boston Mgmt owns 72,500 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 313,778 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 62,369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Myovant advancing Orilissa competitor relugolix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Biggest New Drugs Approved in 2019 So Far – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Qci Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dana Investment Advsr Inc has 17,729 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amer Gp invested 1.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 34,194 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Llc owns 25,495 shares. Gibraltar Cap Management, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 32,393 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 286,973 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.53% or 12,317 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.38% or 12,400 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 2,655 shares. Glenview Bankshares Dept invested 1.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 31,717 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company reported 27,287 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 19,464 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock.