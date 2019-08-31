White Pine Capital Has Increased Its Exfo (EXFO) Holding by $399,600 as Stock Price Declined; First Light Asset Management Stake in Array Biopharma (ARRY) Lowered by $15.17 Million as Share Value Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 632,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.17M, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA FILES UP TO $125M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Exfo Inc (EXFO) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 133,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.95% . The institutional investor held 454,815 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 321,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exfo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.29M market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 9,394 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Bros Advisors LP has invested 0.6% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt owns 85,645 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 40,262 shares. Interest Gp Inc holds 134,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fosun Limited has 0.58% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com holds 118,145 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 197,199 shares. 33,019 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill. Aqr Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.03 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 68,581 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 909,968 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 315 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 23.11M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40,631 shares to 211,164 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 533,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vapotherm Inc.