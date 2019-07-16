White Pine Capital Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake; Pepsico Has 0.94 Sentiment

Pepsico Inc (PEP) investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 671 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 716 cut down and sold stock positions in Pepsico Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 965.36 million shares, down from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pepsico Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 128 to 137 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 676 Increased: 544 New Position: 127.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 10.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,763 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 33,580 shares with $2.71M value, down from 37,343 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $323.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 3.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,777 shares. Confluence Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.3% or 216,786 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.25% or 225,577 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 91,297 shares. Headinvest Ltd Co holds 81,409 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Invest Service Of America Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 353,080 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 13,584 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 60,150 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 36,280 shares. 221,058 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt. Mraz Amerine Assocs invested in 0.21% or 8,404 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.47 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc increased General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) stake by 58,754 shares to 94,186 valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) stake by 35,260 shares and now owns 125,290 shares. Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 20.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. for 1.56 million shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 437,262 shares or 16.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yacktman Asset Management Lp has 11.34% invested in the company for 7.49 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 10.11% in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 121,434 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 2.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $186.91 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes.