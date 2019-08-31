White Pine Capital Has Decreased Its Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holding by $396,910; Winslow Capital Management Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $580.03 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08M, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG OFFERS CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER OR CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER TO APPEAR BEFORE UK PARLIAMENT – TELEGRAPH; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATING MONETIZATION ELIGIBILITY STANDARDS; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 231,488 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.7% Position in Cardiovascular Systems; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: School-based Behavioural Intervention to Face Obesity and Promote Cardiovascular Health Among Spanish; 09/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Research Report 2018 – Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $55.6M, EST. $55.7M; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dietary Nitrate on Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients; 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rssll 1000 Grwt (IWF) by 202,352 shares to 69,332 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 151,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability owns 11,220 shares. Rdl reported 5,685 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co invested in 1.04% or 69,893 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Milestone Incorporated stated it has 2,149 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management owns 3.23 million shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harris Associates Lp owns 2.89 million shares. Financial Management invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Zweig has 1.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 90,194 shares. Marsico Limited Com holds 6.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.02M shares. Par Mgmt has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ajo Lp invested in 475,427 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 838,175 shares. Aspiriant Llc stated it has 55,070 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Menta Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 223,403 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp has 13,820 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 33,363 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 996 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 619 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 100,000 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 1.32 million shares.