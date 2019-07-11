White Pine Capital Has Decreased By $581,475 Its Harmonic (HLIT) Stake; PIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS COMMON SHARES (PVOTF) Shorts Up By 2200%

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Harmonic Inc (HLIT) stake by 42.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as Harmonic Inc (HLIT)’s stock rose 4.51%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 156,600 shares with $849,000 value, down from 272,895 last quarter. Harmonic Inc now has $849.58 million valuation. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 2.16 million shares traded or 242.29% up from the average. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications

PIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) had an increase of 2200% in short interest. PVOTF’s SI was 2,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2200% from 100 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.84% or $0.0221 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3015. About 30,008 shares traded. Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More important recent Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Marijuana Penny Stocks That I May Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Pivot Pharma develops transdermal patch – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pivot Pharma to market and sell CBD solution in EU – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pivot Pharma signs Binding Letter of Intent to acquire ERS Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2017.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc., a development stage pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals using drug delivery platform technologies in Canada. The company has market cap of $47.50 million. The firm offers its products for cancer supportive care, pain and inflammation, women's sexual dysfunction, dermatology, and eye diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid based nutraceuticals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 14,104 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Pnc Service Group reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 15.90 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 18,481 shares. Northern holds 0% or 1.05M shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) or 55,703 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 1.19 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 6.29M shares. 75,415 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 66,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,263 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Boston Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.1% or 371,104 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Harmonic Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harmonic (HLIT) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.8% – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.