White Pine Capital Has Cut Stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) by $541,200 as Shares Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Has Increased Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $2.28 Million as Stock Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc analyzed 9,020 shares as the company's stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 26,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 35,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 110,010 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 157,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 136,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 133,650 shares to 52,150 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,600 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv reported 3,938 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Com has 84,900 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.85% or 779,028 shares in its portfolio. Country Bank stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,155 were reported by Blue Incorporated. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company owns 4,068 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,671 shares. Invesco Ltd has 6.41 million shares. Fil Ltd holds 2.23M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il invested in 294,903 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co holds 75,140 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.58% or 885,780 shares. Cap Assoc Ny reported 6,500 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability has 8,538 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Westchester Capital Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)