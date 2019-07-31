White Pine Capital Has Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $528,895; Polaris Wealth Advisers Raised Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake by $645,612

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 152.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 1.61 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 40,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 4.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares to 54,287 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,769 shares. Academy Capital Inc Tx has invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 86,109 shares. First Wilshire Securities holds 2,646 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 2.57% or 2.00M shares. Cincinnati Ins Com reported 1.05M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 80,013 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 341 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 1.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bowen Hanes & holds 2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 323,542 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,173 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 263,039 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Com accumulated 330,264 shares or 1.1% of the stock. E&G Advsrs LP owns 9,576 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 248,156 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.2% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3.17M shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.66M shares. Wesbanco Bank invested in 0.19% or 53,809 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 18,863 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd reported 0.45% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Glenmede Na reported 1.01 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 13,188 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 125,100 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc owns 85,909 shares. First Fin In reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Limited Liability Corp holds 204 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,064 shares to 23,619 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,771 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).