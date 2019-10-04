White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Pixelworks (PXLW) as Stock Declined; V F (Put) (VFC) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Its Holding by $2.94 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 177,896 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in V F Corp (Put) (VFC) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 127,700 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, down from 161,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in V F Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.17. About 1.22 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 1.31M shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $1.82 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 341,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Kbr Inc (Call) (NYSE:KBR).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 16.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,600 were reported by Icon Advisers Company. Hrt Financial Lc owns 74,476 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.00M shares. 13 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset has invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 472,552 shares. 3,435 are held by Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 2% or 26,990 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 4,212 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 49,330 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 0.63% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Company reported 13,100 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Best Foot Forward: Takeaways From Nike’s Impressive First-Quarter Report – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Appoints Philip C. Williamson to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 24,550 shares to 74,265 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 84,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN).

More notable recent Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology – GlobeNewswire” on April 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pixelworks Partners with HMD Global to Deliver Advanced Visual Processing Solutions on Nokia Smartphones – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pixelworks (PXLW) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks Trading Under $10 With Room To Run – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pixelworks Technology Drives Hauppauge’s Cordcutter TV a Dual-Tuner Over-the-Air (OTA) Streaming Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2018.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,468 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MOORE STEVEN L, worth $7,803 on Wednesday, July 31.