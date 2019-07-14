White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Lgi Homes (LGIH) Position by $541,200 as Stock Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Decreased Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $24.57 Million as Valuation Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 454,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.31M, down from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 496,821 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 35,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 268,782 shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302)

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 13.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.60 million for 11.58 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.66% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.00 million activity.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LGI Homes (LGIH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2018 Home Closings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes Expands Into Nevada With Affordable New Homes in Las Vegas – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2019 Home Closings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corp holds 13,018 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 68,753 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 9,737 shares. 100,515 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,687 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 45,788 shares. Bridgeway Inc holds 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 11,600 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.03% or 6,694 shares in its portfolio. Moon Management Limited Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 57,076 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 149,624 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,214 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 19,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 46 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 0.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.27 per share. AXS’s profit will be $107.44M for 11.79 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Names Kent Ziegler as Global Corporate Controller – Business Wire” on October 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: UBS Upgrades AXIS Capital (AXS) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthequity Inc (HQY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Re Names Andy Hottinger as President of EMEA LatAM – Business Wire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.