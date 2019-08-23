White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) by $315,330; Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stake by $3.86 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 46,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 284,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, down from 331,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 183,930 shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14

