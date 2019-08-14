White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Harmonic (HLIT) Position; 8 Analysts Covering Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $151 target in Monday, June 24 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 11 report. Wells Fargo maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $17100 target. Northland Capital maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. See Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) latest ratings:

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Harmonic Inc (HLIT) stake by 42.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as Harmonic Inc (HLIT)’s stock rose 33.87%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 156,600 shares with $849,000 value, down from 272,895 last quarter. Harmonic Inc now has $605.85M valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 404,709 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 57,391 shares. Principal Fincl owns 712,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Dorsey Wright has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 1,578 shares. 29,890 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Credit Suisse Ag owns 51,014 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 19,341 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) or 630,094 shares. Herald Mgmt Limited reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Blackrock reported 12.66 million shares. Ls Inv Advsrs holds 0% or 14,104 shares. Profund Llc holds 0% or 10,382 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,597 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7 target in Monday, March 25 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

White Pine Capital Llc increased General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 20,855 shares to 27,820 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) stake by 84,575 shares and now owns 401,250 shares. General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of stock was bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9. 5,313 shares were bought by Hollis Michael L., worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $15.90 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 238,569 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp owns 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 251,408 shares. Advisory has invested 0.66% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,576 shares. Stevens L P invested in 4,383 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,238 shares. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 71,102 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Alyeska Invest Grp L P reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 39,415 were accumulated by Dana. Cambrian Cap Lp invested 10.41% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Icon Advisers holds 2.2% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 216,123 shares. Moreover, Harvey has 0.92% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 42,088 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Ls Invest Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 5,533 shares.